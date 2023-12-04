Nelly Ashanti 2023
Ashanti Is Reportedly Pregnant After Reigniting Her Relationship With Nelly Earlier This Year

Ashanti and Nelly dated on and off from 2003 to 2013, but earlier this year, they sparked rumors they were back together after they were seen holding hands in Las Vegas. Later reports indicated they had indeed gotten back together. Now, it appears the two have reached a new level: According to an Us Weekly report shared today (December 2), Ashanti is pregnant. An unnamed source told the publication, “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

Neither Ashanti nor Nelly have publicly confirmed the pregnancy. If Ashanti (who’s 43 years old) really is expecting, though, the baby will be her first, while Nelly (49) has two children with ex Channetta Valentine: Chanelle (29) and Cornell Haynes III (24).

This news comes after pregnancy rumors started swirling this weekend. According to TMZ, the two were at Nelly’s 11th Black And White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, and while on stage, Ashanti put her hands on her stomach, after which Nelly did the same. They then laughed, which had people thinking what happened was an inside joke about their yet-to-be-revealed baby news.

The two went Instagram-official with their relationship in October, when Nelly shared a birthday tribute to Ashanti that read, “One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

