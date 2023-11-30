How Many Kids Does T.I. Have?

T.I. and his kids have been in the headlines a bit lately (one kid in particular), so fans might be looking for more details about his family in general. The trap rap godfather has quite the brood, but just how many kids does he have? T.I. parents seven children with his wife Tiny: Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major, and Heiress. Two of his sons, Messai and Domani, come from a prior relationship with Lashon Dixon, while his daughter Deyjah comes from another with Ranniqua Brannum. Tiny’s daughter Zonnique also comes from a previous relationship with Zonnie Pullins. The couple have had three children together since the early 2000s: King, Major, and Heiress.

Zonnique Pullins Zonnique is the oldest, born in 1996. She’s a member of the girl group OMG Girlz, and has one daughter of her own. Messiah Harris The second oldest of T.I.’s kids was born in 2000 and has several film credits to his name while performing as a blues singer.

Domani Harris T.I.’s third child, born in 2001, is in the family business with four albums since 2017. He’s a really good rapper too! Deyjah Harris T.I.’s oldest daughter was also born in 2001 and has unfortunately been subject to a lot of scrutiny as the result of her dad’s ill-advised joke.

Clifford “King” Harris The kid you might have heard the most about recently, T.I.’s namesake was born in 2004. He apparently had some sort of run-in with the law last year and seems to be chafing a bit at his privileged upbringing (T.I. suddenly finding himself in the Keith David role from ATL is some kind of ironic, right?). Major Harris Born in 2008, Major hasn’t been in the public eye much outside of the show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.