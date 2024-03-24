The 22-date run across North America and the UK will kick off with a set at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 25. Continue below for ticketing price details, the complete live schedule, and the tour poster.

How Much Are d4vd’s ‘My House Is Not A Home Tour’ Tickets?

As of today (March 23), several dates on d4vd’s My House Is Not A Home Tour have already sold out. So, if you hope to see the musician live, your best bet is to find them on the secondary market for $70 (according to the Philadelphia’s Theatre Of Living Arts’ Ticketmaster listing). But if you can grab a ticket to a stop near you, it should be listed in the $30 range (based on Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club). Find more information here.

d4vd’s 2024 Tour Dates: My House Is Not A Home Tour

5/25 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival**

6/05 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

6/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

6/08 — Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival 2024**

6/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

6/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

6/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival **

6/18 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

6/19 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

6/21 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

6/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

6/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

6/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

7/07 — London, UK @ KOKO

7/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy

7/10 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

7/11 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

7/13 — Cologne, DE @ GLORIA

7/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

7/16 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol

8/01-04 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival **

** festival performance