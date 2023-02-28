J Cole 2021 I Heart Festival
How Much Are Dreamville Fest 2023 Tickets?

North Carolina’s premier hip-hop and R&B multi-day event, Dreamville Festival, is backed with a stacked lineup. Organized by rap star J. Cole’s record label, Dreamville, the two-day outdoor festivities will be headlined by Usher, Drake, Burna Boy, and himself. The powerhouse event bill justifies Cole’s message on Twitter prior to the announcement.

“Bout to drop the hardest festival lineup ever Dreamville Fest sheeeeeeeesh [crying laughing emojis],” wrote Cole. However, with such heavy hitters, many are wondering how much are Dreamville Fest 2023 tickets.

According to the event’s official website, tickets will be divided into five separate groups, general admission, general admission+, junior varsity VIP, varsity VIP, and most valuable player VIP. All packages cover both days, but they include different perks.

General admission packages start at $249, general admission+ packages start at $499, junior varsity VIP packages start at $749, varsity VIP packages start at $999, and most valuable player VIP packages start at $1,499.

Tickets for Dreamville Festival 2023 are on sale now. To purchase tickets, click here. View the official flyer below.

Continue reading for the lineup (listed in the weighed order in which the acts appear on the flyer).

Saturday, April 1

  • Usher
  • Lil Durk
  • Ari Lennox
  • City Girls
  • Sean Paul
  • EarthGang
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Key Glock
  • Sir
  • Lute
  • Omen
  • Marqus Clae
  • Victony

Sunday, April 2

  • J. Cole
  • Drake
  • Bruna Boy
  • Summer Walker
  • J.I.D.
  • Glorilla
  • Bas
  • Waka Flocka Flame
  • Mario
  • Ayra Starr
  • Baby Tate
  • Cozz
  • Jordan Ward
  • Reuben
  • Vincent
Dreamville Festival 2023 flyer
Dreamville / Twitter

