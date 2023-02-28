North Carolina’s premier hip-hop and R&B multi-day event, Dreamville Festival, is backed with a stacked lineup. Organized by rap star J. Cole’s record label, Dreamville, the two-day outdoor festivities will be headlined by Usher, Drake, Burna Boy, and himself. The powerhouse event bill justifies Cole’s message on Twitter prior to the announcement.

“Bout to drop the hardest festival lineup ever Dreamville Fest sheeeeeeeesh [crying laughing emojis],” wrote Cole. However, with such heavy hitters, many are wondering how much are Dreamville Fest 2023 tickets.

According to the event’s official website, tickets will be divided into five separate groups, general admission, general admission+, junior varsity VIP, varsity VIP, and most valuable player VIP. All packages cover both days, but they include different perks.

General admission packages start at $249, general admission+ packages start at $499, junior varsity VIP packages start at $749, varsity VIP packages start at $999, and most valuable player VIP packages start at $1,499.

Tickets for Dreamville Festival 2023 are on sale now. To purchase tickets, click here. View the official flyer below.

Continue reading for the lineup (listed in the weighed order in which the acts appear on the flyer).

Saturday, April 1

Usher

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EarthGang

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

Sir

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony

Sunday, April 2

J. Cole

Drake

Bruna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D.

Glorilla

Bas

Waka Flocka Flame

Mario

Ayra Starr

Baby Tate

Cozz

Jordan Ward

Reuben

Vincent

