If you’re looking to head to Osheaga this summer, here’s what to expect in terms of ticket costs.

Montréal’s Osheaga Festival is returning to Parc Jean-Drapeau this year, with the fest taking place from August 2 to 4. SZA, Noah Kahan, and Green Day will be headlining throughout the weekend. Hozier, The Smashing Pumpkins, Justice, Reneé Rapp, Dominic Fike, Skepta, Martin Garrix, Melanie Martinez, Lil Tjay, Jungle, Hamza, Still Woozy, and more are also some key acts on the 2024 lineup .

How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Osheaga Festival?

Right now, the 3-day General Admission passes are currently on sale and start at $284 (395 CAD). The next ticket tier above that is a 3-day Gold pass which starts at $536 (745 CAD) and includes access to a premium viewing terrace, along with private bathrooms and faster entry. Finally, the Platinum weekend pass starts at $1,167 (1,620 CAD).

As for some other options, Osheaga offers a Gold Table package for four people starting at $4500 (1125 CAD per person). This includes festival tickets, a reserved table on the terrace, and a “speed rail bottle” per day. Their ticket and accommodation package starts at $437 (593 CAD).

Finally, single-day tickets will go on sale pretty soon. The standard GA pass for one day starts at $122 (165 CAD).

Additional information about Osheaga 2024 can be found on their website.

