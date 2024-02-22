Given that the lineup was just revealed, fans of any of the artists playing might be wondering how they can lock down tickets. Here’s what to know.

Montréal’s Osheaga Festival is returning this year. SZA, Noah Kahan, and Green Day will headline the fest, which is being held at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 2-4. Hozier, The Smashing Pumpkins, Justice, Reneé Rapp, Dominic Fike, Skepta, Martin Garrix, Melanie Martinez, Lil Tjay, Jungle, Hamza, Still Woozy, and more will also be performing throughout the weekend.

When Do Osheaga 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

Those looking for a 3-day pass to Osheaga are in luck, as these tickets are already on sale. The General Admission pass starts at $284, followed by the Gold at $536 and the Platinum at $1167.

What isn’t on sale just yet, however, are the single-day passes. If you are an American Express cardholder, you can access the presale for these right now until tomorrow, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET. From there, these will open to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. ET.

For more information about Osheaga Festival 2024, visit their official website.

