For those who are looking to head to the festival this summer, here’s what to know about securing tickets.

Montréal’s popular Osheaga Festival is returning on August 2-4, with Noah Kahan , Green Day , and SZA set to headline throughout the weekend. Other key acts on the lineup include Hozier, The Smashing Pumpkins, Justice, Reneé Rapp, Dominic Fike, Skepta, Martin Garrix, Melanie Martinez, Lil Tjay, Jungle, Hamza, Still Woozy, and more. So theres’s truly something for every music lover, no matter what genre you enjoy.

How To Buy Tickets For Osheaga Festival 2024

The three-day tickets for Osheaga Festival 2024 are currently on sale now, with the standard General Admission pass starting at $284. There are also ticket options for a Gold Ticket at $536 and a Platinum Ticket at $1167. If you want a table at the festival, this is also an option for $833 per person, totaling $4500 for four people. Additionally, the fest offers packages for tickets and accommodation that start at $437.

If you were just hoping to catch one day of the festival, Osheaga’s single-day passes go on sale this Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time. However, according to the fest’s website, if you are an American Express cardholder, you can purchase presale tickets through Ticketmaster from now until Thursday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

For more information about Osheaga Festival 2024, visit their official website.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.