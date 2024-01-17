How Much Are Tickets For Baja Beach Fest 2024?

Here’s what to know about how much you might need to save.

Baja Beach Fest is coming back for 2024, as the festival announced that it will be returning to Mexico’s Rosarito Beach from August 9 to August 11. The official lineup is still TBA, but last year’s was filled with talented Latin performers, including Feid, Ozuna, and many more . Because of this, there’s a high chance Baja Beach will be securing some fun acts that will make interested attendees want to act fast when it comes to buying tickets .

How Much Are Tickets For Baja Beach 2024?

Baja Beach Fest is offering four different types of tickets for 2024. All of the passes will run on a tiered system too, so the prices will increase as time goes on. The standard 3-day General Admission starts at $299 before eventually increasing to $489 by Tier 4.

The GA+ pass starts at $459. This includes access to premium bathrooms and the chance to attend Bombay’s pre-party and afterparty events.

Baja Beach’s VIP ticket starts at $679 and will increase to $959. Those who purchase this gain access to VIP areas on the festival grounds, along with access to Papas&Beer’s pre-party on Friday and afterparties each night.

The final ticket level is the La Playa pass, which starts at $1,329. This includes all-you-can-eat food and drink, deck access, prime stage viewing, and many more exclusive benefits.

For more information, visit Baja Beach Fest’s official website.