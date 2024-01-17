The Baja Beach Festival is set to return this summer to Rosarito Beach in Mexico. Taking place over the course of three days (August 9 to 11), Baja Beach Festival will bring together some of the best acts in Latin music.
The line-up for Baja Beach Fest 2024 hasn’t been revealed yet, but last year’s headliners included Don Omar, Ozuna, Feid, Wisin.Y Yandel, Tego Calderon, and Nicky Jam. Arcangel, Becky G, Young Miko, El Alfa, were also on the lineup, as well as Tainy and Sky Rompiendo. A press release promises that this year’s festival will be “a worthy follow-up to the 2023 edition.”
As past lineups have proven exciting, fans are anxious to get their hands on tickets.
When do Baja Beach Fest 2024 festival tickets go on sale?
The pre-sale for Baja Beach Fest 2024 begins Tuesday, January 30. Fans can register for the pre-sale here.
Three-day general admission passes range from $299 to $1,329. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase hotel and shuttle passes through the website. Those wanting to attend can pay outright for tickets, or put them on a layaway plan.
You can see a recap of last year’s festival above, in the official Baja Beach Fest 2023 aftermovie.
Check out the official 2024 poster below.