The Baja Beach Festival is set to return this summer to Rosarito Beach in Mexico. Taking place over the course of three days (August 9 to 11), Baja Beach Festival will bring together some of the best acts in Latin music.

The line-up for Baja Beach Fest 2024 hasn’t been revealed yet, but last year’s headliners included Don Omar, Ozuna, Feid, Wisin.Y Yandel, Tego Calderon, and Nicky Jam. Arcangel, Becky G, Young Miko, El Alfa, were also on the lineup, as well as Tainy and Sky Rompiendo. A press release promises that this year’s festival will be “a worthy follow-up to the 2023 edition.”

As past lineups have proven exciting, fans are anxious to get their hands on tickets.