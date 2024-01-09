Bonnaroo unveiled their 2024 lineup today, with Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.., Megan Thee Stallion, and many more set to play in Tennessee. For those who are interested in going, here’s what to know about the ticket cost.

How Much Are Tickets For The Bonnaroo 2024 Festival?

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2024 aren’t currently on sale yet. Given they just revealed the acts playing there, the festival is having interested attendees sign up via their website for a presale passcode. The presale then opens this Thursday, January 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

Right now, the 4-day General Admission pass starts at $420, with no hidden fees. However, Bonnaroo’s website also encourages people to buy the presale before the price increases.

The next tier up is GA+, which starts at $695. This includes unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ lounge that has air-conditioned restrooms. There is also a private bar and food for purchase, along with a concierge service.

VIP passes start at $1000, giving even more perks. This tier includes a special viewing area, invites to VIP parties during the festival, and more.

Finally, the Platinum tier starts at $4155. Those who purchase will have exclusive viewing at all of the stages, free drinks and dining in the Platinum Lounge, golf cart transportation, and more exclusive perks.

For more information, visit Bonnaroo’s website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.