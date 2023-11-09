How Much Are Bonnaroo Tickets?

The 2024 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival is slowly taking shape. On Wednesday, November 8, the festival’s organizers posted an update on how much tickets will cost to attend the event scheduled for June 13 to June 16, 2024, back in Manchester, Tennessee.

The full explanation for an increase in Bonnaroo ticket prices can be read below:

“Bonnaroo is incredibly important to each and every one of us who works to make it happen each year, and we know how special this experience is to you. We are proud of this community that we have built together. In the spirit of the Roo community and communication, we wanted to give you a heads up as we prepare for the annual presale. Ticket prices are going to look different this year, and here’s why: When you purchase your presale tickets, you’ll see a new price that includes all fees upfront — the only additions at checkout will be your chosen shipping option and your locally applicable sales tax. For the first time in more than a decade, we’re also making a notable base price increase. This increase will still be far less than inflation over that time. The cost of producing this magical world has increased and our goal is to be as transparent with you as possible. To continue to deliver the quality experience you have to come to love and appreciate, prices need to go up just slightly. The Farm is truly the most magical place on Earth and 2024 is going to be an incredible year. We can’t wait to see you next summer!”

Bonnaroo has yet to disclose how much 2024 tickets will be, but for reference, tickets to the 2023 festival ranged from $299 for four-day general admission to $1,250 for a one-day platinum (as relayed by Consequence). For now, the official Bonnaroo website prompts potential attendees to sign up to receive text or email updates “about the presale, lineup, tickets, and more for 2024.” There is also an option to book a hotel.