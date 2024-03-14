On Thursday morning, March 14, Glastonbury unveiled its 2024 lineup. The star-studded laundry list is headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain. Other notable performers include (but are far from limited to) Avril Lavigne, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Disclosure, Idles, James Blake, Janelle Monáe, Jessie Ware, Kenya Grace, Little Simz, and The National.
The annual music festival is scheduled for June 26 to 30, 2024, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England.
Find everything you need to know about Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticketing below.
How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Glastonbury Festival?
Well, according to Glastonbury Festival, “Tickets for this year’s Festival are sold out, but our prize draw for 20 pairs is raising emergency funds to support people affected by conflict.” You can enter the prize draw here. As of this writing, 22,751 people had entered and donated money, raising over £420,240 (roughly $536,850).
Last November, the UK’s Evening Standard reported, “Standard tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024 have sold out in less than an hour.” Glastonbury confirmed the tickets had quickly sold out and promised, “There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.”
