How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Glastonbury Festival?

On Thursday morning, March 14, Glastonbury unveiled its 2024 lineup. The star-studded laundry list is headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain. Other notable performers include (but are far from limited to) Avril Lavigne, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Disclosure, Idles, James Blake, Janelle Monáe, Jessie Ware, Kenya Grace, Little Simz, and The National.

The annual music festival is scheduled for June 26 to 30, 2024, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England.

Find everything you need to know about Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticketing below.