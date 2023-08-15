You’re mistaken if you thought Shania Twain would take it easy after her Queen Of Me Tour ended. The country-pop music star is returning to Las Vegas for an all-new residency in 2024. Although the “Any Man Of Mine” singer dropped hints on Instagram with a fun video encouraging followers to visit Sin City, Billboard shared the official news of Shain’s forthcoming Come On Over residency.

Beginning in May 2024, Shania’s five-month stint at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater will kick off. Shows for the residency will be spread across May, August, September, November, and December.

During her chat with the outlet, Shania spoke about her return to the venue where she held her 2022 residency, Let’s Go!, saying, “The Bakkt Theater feels more intimate to me than some other theaters. It’s a real party vibe and inspires me to be close to everybody. This residency is going to be more interactive, with more fan interaction.”

General tickets for the Come On Over residency begin on Monday, August 21, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com. CITI card members can are invited to join the presale starting tomorrow, August 16, at 10 a.m. PT. In contrast, the Live Nation/Caesars Entertainment presale will follow on August 17. Find more information here.

View the full schedule for Shania Twain’s Come On Over residency below.

05/10/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

05/15/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

05/17/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

05/18/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

05/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

05/25/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

05/26/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

08/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

08/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

08/29/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

08/31/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

09/01/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

09/04/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

09/06/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

09/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

11/29/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

11/30/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

12/04/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

12/06/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

12/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

12/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

12/13/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater

12/14/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood – Bakkt Theater