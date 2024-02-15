How Much Are Tickets For Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me… Now The Tour?’

Jennifer Lopez has announced her first tour in five years. The This Is Me… Now The Tour kicks off on June 26 following the release of J-Lo’s new album This Is Me… Now, which drops this Friday, February 16. Tickets go on sale February 23 at 10 AM local time on Live Nation, and of course, there are all the requisite presales for fan club members and Citicard holders before that. But how much are the tickets?

Unfortunately, the prices haven’t been made available just yet, and as J-Lo’s last tour was in 2019 — before a number of events caused some pretty sizable fluctuations in ticket prices across the industry — it’s hard to judge. But looking at pop concert prices at some of the same venues she’s playing should givve us an idea how much they might be. For instance, Madonna’s Celebration Tour at Kia Forum in Los Angeles runs from about $85 to $506, so that range should be comparable. We’ll learn more next Friday. For now, you can check out the dates and venues below.

Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 Tour Dates: This Is Me… Now The Tour

06/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

07/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/03 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

07/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/06 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/09 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center