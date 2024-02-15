How Much Are Tickets For Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me… Now The Tour?’

Jennifer Lopez has announced her first tour in five years. The This Is Me… Now The Tour kicks off on June 26 following the release of J-Lo’s new album This Is Me… Now, which drops this Friday, February 16. Tickets go on sale February 23 at 10 AM local time on Live Nation, and of course, there are all the requisite presales for fan club members and Citicard holders before that. But how much are the tickets?
Unfortunately, the prices haven’t been made available just yet, and as J-Lo’s last tour was in 2019 — before a number of events caused some pretty sizable fluctuations in ticket prices across the industry — it’s hard to judge. But looking at pop concert prices at some of the same venues she’s playing should givve us an idea how much they might be. For instance, Madonna’s Celebration Tour at Kia Forum in Los Angeles runs from about $85 to $506, so that range should be comparable. We’ll learn more next Friday. For now, you can check out the dates and venues below.
Jennifer Lopez’s 2024 Tour Dates: This Is Me… Now The Tour
06/26 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
07/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/03 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
07/05 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/06 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/13 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
07/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
07/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/19 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
07/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/26 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
07/30 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/05 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/09 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/14 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/24 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/27 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/31 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center