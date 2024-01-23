Usher, Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson, and Snoop Dogg have been announced as the headliners for the 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, and millennials everywhere are checking their bank accounts and stacking their coins in anticipation of the presale this week. Fortunately, if they miss the presale on Friday (January 26), they’ll have plenty of time to make arrangements ahead of the festival’s May 4 date (and cop some orthopedics). So…
How Much Are Tickets For Lovers & Friends 2024?
General Admission tickets start at $235, GA+ starts at $595, and VIP starts at $695. Friday’s pre-sale begins at 10 am PT, and if any tickets are left over, a general sale will follow. You can visit loversandfriendsfest.com for more information.
Find the full festival lineup below.
Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Lineup
Usher (performing Confessions)
Janet Jackson
Backstreet Boys
Snoop Dogg
Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III)
Alicia Keys
Gwen Stefani
Nas
Mary J. Blige
Nelly Furtado
Ludacris
Ja Rule & Ashanti
Ciara
Nelly
T-Pain
TLC
Akon
Ne-Yo
M.I.A.
Timbaland
Keyshia Cole
Brandy
Monica
Eve
Kelly Rowland
Craig David
Sean Paul
6lack
Jodeci
Jason Derulo
Robin Thicke
98 Degrees
Tyrese
Majid Jordan
Method Man & Redman
Rick Ross
Jeezy
Fat Joe
T.I.
Mase
E-40
SWV
Xscape
Tank
Jeremih
The-Dream
Pretty Ricky
Ginuwine
Mario
Jojo
Mya
Kelis
Lloyd
Dru Hill
Keri Hilson
Lupe Fiasco
Too Short
Cam’ron
Twista
Juvenile
Paul Wall
Trina
Ying Yang Twins
David Banner
Lil Flip
Plies
Mims
Tweet
Next
Lumidee
Nina Sky
Total
Blaque
702
Amerie
Paula Deanda
Jon B
112
J Holiday
J-Kwon
Iyaz
