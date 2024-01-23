Usher, Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson, and Snoop Dogg have been announced as the headliners for the 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, and millennials everywhere are checking their bank accounts and stacking their coins in anticipation of the presale this week . Fortunately, if they miss the presale on Friday (January 26), they’ll have plenty of time to make arrangements ahead of the festival’s May 4 date (and cop some orthopedics). So…

How Much Are Tickets For Lovers & Friends 2024?

General Admission tickets start at $235, GA+ starts at $595, and VIP starts at $695. Friday’s pre-sale begins at 10 am PT, and if any tickets are left over, a general sale will follow. You can visit loversandfriendsfest.com for more information.

Find the full festival lineup below.

Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Lineup

Usher (performing Confessions)

Janet Jackson

Backstreet Boys

Snoop Dogg

Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III)

Alicia Keys

Gwen Stefani

Nas

Mary J. Blige

Nelly Furtado

Ludacris

Ja Rule & Ashanti

Ciara

Nelly

T-Pain

TLC

Akon

Ne-Yo

M.I.A.

Timbaland

Keyshia Cole

Brandy

Monica

Eve

Kelly Rowland

Craig David

Sean Paul

6lack

Jodeci

Jason Derulo

Robin Thicke

98 Degrees

Tyrese

Majid Jordan

Method Man & Redman

Rick Ross

Jeezy

Fat Joe

T.I.

Mase

E-40

SWV

Xscape

Tank

Jeremih

The-Dream

Pretty Ricky

Ginuwine

Mario

Jojo

Mya

Kelis

Lloyd

Dru Hill

Keri Hilson

Lupe Fiasco

Too Short

Cam’ron

Twista

Juvenile

Paul Wall

Trina

Ying Yang Twins

David Banner

Lil Flip

Plies

Mims

Tweet

Next

Lumidee

Nina Sky

Total

Blaque

702

Amerie

Paula Deanda

Jon B

112

J Holiday

J-Kwon

Iyaz

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.