How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival

The 2024 lineup for the Lovers & Friends festival was unveiled today (January 23) and boy is it the ultimate millennial nostalgia fest. Usher, Janet Jackson, and Backstreet Boys are headlining, and also performing are Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, and Mary J. Blige, among many others.

The one-day event goes down on May 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. If you want to go, here’s what to know about getting tickets.