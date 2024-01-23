The 2024 lineup for the Lovers & Friends festival was unveiled today (January 23) and boy is it the ultimate millennial nostalgia fest. Usher, Janet Jackson, and Backstreet Boys are headlining, and also performing are Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, and Mary J. Blige, among many others.
The one-day event goes down on May 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. If you want to go, here’s what to know about getting tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival
The pre-sale starts on January 26 at 10 a.m. PT. To sign up for access to that, visit the festival website. If any tickets are left after that, a public on-sale will follow.
As for pricing, General Admission tickets start at $235, GA+ starts at $595, and VIP starts at $695. Visit the festival website for more details about what’s included at each ticket tier.
Find the full festival lineup below.
Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Lineup
Usher (performing Confessions)
Janet Jackson
Backstreet Boys
Snoop Dogg
Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III)
Alicia Keys
Gwen Stefani
Nas
Mary J. Blige
Nelly Furtado
Ludacris
Ja Rule & Ashanti
Ciara
Nelly
T-Pain
TLC
Akon
Ne-Yo
M.I.A.
Timbaland
Keyshia Cole
Brandy
Monica
Eve
Kelly Rowland
Craig David
Sean Paul
6lack
Jodeci
Jason Derulo
Robin Thicke
98 Degrees
Tyrese
Majid Jordan
Method Man & Redman
Rick Ross
Jeezy
Fat Joe
T.I.
Mase
E-40
SWV
Xscape
Tank
Jeremih
The-Dream
Pretty Ricky
Ginuwine
Mario
Jojo
Mya
Kelis
Lloyd
Dru Hill
Keri Hilson
Lupe Fiasco
Too Short
Cam’ron
Twista
Juvenile
Paul Wall
Trina
Ying Yang Twins
David Banner
Lil Flip
Plies
Mims
Tweet
Next
Lumidee
Nina Sky
Total
Blaque
702
Amerie
Paula Deanda
Jon B
112
J Holiday
J-Kwon
Iyaz
