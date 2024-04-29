With Illinois native Chief Keef named as one of the multi-day festival’s headliner, crowds ares sure to swarm the venue. Continue below for ticketing details, lineup information, and more.

For the sixth year, Lyrical Lemonade’s signature festival is gearing up to deliver rap fans in the Midwest’s annual fix. Between June 14 and 16, Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois will serve as the official home for Summer Smash 2024https://uproxx.com/music/summer-smash-2024-lineup-travis-scott-playboi-carti/.

How Much Are Tickets For Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2024 Lineup?

There are three ticketing tiers (general admission, VIP, and Diamond VIP) for Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2024. General admission passes for the weekend will run you $385. VIP passes, on the other hand, are $655. While Diamond VIP passes are quoted at $1,575. Each group’s listed price includes all taxes and fees. For $125, you can secure a 3-day parking pass for Seat Geek Stadium’s designed lot.

It is important to note that the festival doesn’t appear to offer single day passes at this time. So, weekend passes for each ticket group (general admission, VIP, Diamond VIP) as well as parking passes are on sale now. Find more information here.

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2024 lineup

Outside of the festival’s headliners Cactus Jack (Travis Scott with Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Sofaygo, and Chase B) on June 14, Playboi Carti on June 15, and Chief Keef on June 16 there are several notable acts. Ticket holders can look forward to performances by Big Sean, JID, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli, Lil Tecca, Mick Jenkins (performing The Waters), Ski Mask The Slump God, Cash Cobain, TiaCorine, Ken Carson, Waka Flocka Flame, YG Marley, and Lil B to name a few.