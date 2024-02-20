Peso Pluma announced his new Exodo Tour, and fans are very excited. He will be playing shows across North America starting in May, along with stops on the festival circuit, including Chicago’s Sueños Festival, NYC’s Governor’s Ball, Mexico’s Baja Beach Fest, and more.
For those who are looking to catch him at one of the upcoming shows, here’s what to know about ticket prices.
How Much Are Tickets For Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour?
Right now, it’s still unclear about how much the tickets to Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour will be. Presales will open tomorrow, February 21 at noon local time, which will give fans a better idea of what to expect. On SeatGeek, the prices listed are only for his festival appearances right now, which run between $300-400 depending on where you go — but this includes a ton of other artists during the full weekend.
Compared to Peso Pluma’s last tour, the New York Post shared the average prices, with the lowest on Vivid Seats going for $35 and increasing from there. However, this really depends on the city and venue, as major cities will likely be more expensive.
To find additional information about Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour, visit here. Below, find a complete list of upcoming dates.
Peso Pluma’s 2024 Tour Dates: Exodo
05/26 — Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival
05/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/31 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/01 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/04 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/09 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball**
06/10 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/12 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/21 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/23 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/28 -– Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/30 -– Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/17 -– San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/19 -– Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/23 -– Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Arena
07/26 -– Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/30 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/31 -– Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/03 -– Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/05 -– Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/06 –- Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
08/09 -– Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/10 -– Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest
08/11 -– Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/16 -– Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 -– San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/03 –- Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
09/07 -– Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
09/17 -– San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/12 –- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/23 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/06 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/09 –- Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/11 –- Montville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena