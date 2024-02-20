For those who are looking to catch him at one of the upcoming shows, here’s what to know about ticket prices.

Peso Pluma announced his new Exodo Tour , and fans are very excited. He will be playing shows across North America starting in May, along with stops on the festival circuit, including Chicago’s Sueños Festival , NYC’s Governor’s Ball, Mexico’s Baja Beach Fest, and more.

How Much Are Tickets For Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour?

Right now, it’s still unclear about how much the tickets to Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour will be. Presales will open tomorrow, February 21 at noon local time, which will give fans a better idea of what to expect. On SeatGeek, the prices listed are only for his festival appearances right now, which run between $300-400 depending on where you go — but this includes a ton of other artists during the full weekend.

Compared to Peso Pluma’s last tour, the New York Post shared the average prices, with the lowest on Vivid Seats going for $35 and increasing from there. However, this really depends on the city and venue, as major cities will likely be more expensive.

To find additional information about Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour, visit here. Below, find a complete list of upcoming dates.

Peso Pluma’s 2024 Tour Dates: Exodo

05/26 — Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival

05/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/31 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

06/01 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/04 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/09 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball**

06/10 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/12 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/21 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/23 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

06/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

06/28 -– Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/30 -– Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/17 -– San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

07/19 -– Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/23 -– Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Arena

07/26 -– Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/30 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/31 -– Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/03 -– Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/05 -– Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/06 –- Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

08/09 -– Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/10 -– Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest

08/11 -– Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

08/16 -– Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 -– San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/03 –- Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

09/07 -– Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

09/17 -– San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/12 –- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/23 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/06 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/09 –- Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/11 –- Montville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena