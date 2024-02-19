Considering the festival is only two days, they are offering a number of ticket options to fans. Here’s what to know about what to budget for the event.

The Roots will be bringing their annual Roots Picnic festival back to Philadelphia on June 1 and 2 for the perfect start to the summer. Lil Wayne, The Roots, and Jill Scott will be headlining this year, along with Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét , Tyla, Gunna, Nas, Babyface, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, and more.

How Much Are Tickets For Roots Picnic 2024?

The standard 2-day General Admission pass is $200 — and every single ticket option is an all-in price, which means no hidden fees. The GA+ ticket is $250, providing access to a lounge with air-conditioned restrooms.

If you’re looking for something a bit more exclusive, the silver VIP pass is $899. Finally, the highest pass is the gold VIP ticket at $1,299, which includes daily drink tickets and food vouchers.

Tickets for Roots Picnic 2024 go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. ET. Also, if you’ve attended the festival before, this appears to give you access to an alumni presale, which will take place tomorrow, February 20 at the same time.

More information can be found on the Roots Picnic website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.