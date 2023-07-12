How Much Are Tickets For Stagecoach 2024?

Stagecoach in Indio, California was a success, featuring artists like Diplo, Chris Stapleton, Nelly, Dillon Francis, ZZ Top, Bryan Adams, and more. It will be happening again from April 26 to 28 next year, and tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 11 am PT. The options are plentiful, and there’s a lot to break down.

A basic 3-day general admission ticket is $399. With a shuttle as well, it’s $489. A 3-day general admission six pack costs $389. The 3-day Rhinestone Saloon pass is $799, and it includes access to the Rhinestone Saloon, which has more vendors, restrooms, limited air-conditioned restrooms, shaded seating areas, and full (cashless) cash bars.

The Corral Reserved Seating passes get access to the Corral Saloon in addition to the Rhinestone Saloon, with C1 priced at $1,999, C2 at $1,299, and C3 at $949. The 3-day Corral Standing Pit is $1,599, and includes access to pit area in front of Mane Stage.

The Desert Diamond VIP Package is $2,999 and has 3-day Corral C1 Reserved Seated Pass and other elevated perks. The Gold Rush VIP Package is $1,999 has 3-day Corral C2 Reserved Seated Pass and other elevated perks. The Hi Ho Silver VIP Package is $1,499 and has 3-day Corral C3 Reserved Seated Pass and other elevated perks.