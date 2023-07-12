When Will Stagecoach 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

It may be hard to believe, but it’s already that time of the year when festivals for next spring and summer are announced. Stagecoach was a success this past April, with an array of performers like Diplo, Chris Stapleton, Nelly, Dillon Francis, ZZ Top, Bryan Adams, and more. But it’s time to start thinking about what 2024’s will be like.

The annual event in Indio, California will be taking place from April 26 to 28 next year, and tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 11 am PT. Their website reads: “Choose from a carefully curated selection of hotels, retreat to the exclusive Safari Campground, or simply leave the driving to us. As the Official Enhanced Experience Provider of Stagecoach, we’ve got all your bases covered and then some.”

The Any Line Shuttle Pass goes for $100 on its own. With a 3-day general admission ticket, it starts at $489 plus fees. “Save a horse, ride the shuttle! Your safe, comfortable, and environmentally-conscious alternative for show day transportation has arrived,” the page for shuttle passes reads. “Conveniently hop on at any participating location throughout the Coachella Valley and ride in style to the festival and back again all weekend long. Add roundtrip shuttle service to any festival pass purchase or bundle your ride with GA festival passes and save a few bucks.”