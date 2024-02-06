How Much Are Tickets For Usher’s ‘Past Present Future’ Tour?

Usher has announced the Past Present Future tour in support of his upcoming album Coming Home. You can find out how to get tickets here, but you might be wondering just how much those tickets will cost.
While the ticket prices have not yet been announced, we can look at the ticket prices from Usher’s recent Las Vegas residency to get an idea of how much they’ll be. The residency had tickets listed between $162 and $217 initially, so it would seem you can expect tickets for the tour to start around the same range depending on seat choice. See below for the tour dates.
Usher’s 2024 Tour Dates: Past Present Future Tour
08/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/24 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/04 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/07 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
10/11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/12 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center