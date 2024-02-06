How Much Are Tickets For Usher’s ‘Past Present Future’ Tour?

Usher has announced the Past Present Future tour in support of his upcoming album Coming Home. You can find out how to get tickets here, but you might be wondering just how much those tickets will cost.

While the ticket prices have not yet been announced, we can look at the ticket prices from Usher’s recent Las Vegas residency to get an idea of how much they’ll be. The residency had tickets listed between $162 and $217 initially, so it would seem you can expect tickets for the tour to start around the same range depending on seat choice. See below for the tour dates.