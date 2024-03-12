The presale for the international run kicked off today (March 12). If you are hoping to grab a ticket for a show near you, continue below for pricing details, the complete tour schedule, and the official tour poster.

To promote the release of his latest album, Insano , Kid Cudi will travel across the US and Europe, putting on live shows for his devoted fans . The 43-date Insano World Tour featuring special guests Pusha T, Jaden, and Earthgang is expected to be the ultimate musical rager to make up for its multiple delays .

How Much Are Tickets For Kid Cudi’s Insano World Tour?

Based on the Insano World Tour‘s stop at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center (slated for July 17), there are four ticketing tiers. For floor seats, a standing-room-only ticket in the pit will run you $160 (before fees). A pit ticket with the early-entry VIP package add-on will cost you $281 (before fees).

The next section nearest the stage (1 through 21) ranges from $89.95 to $181.50 (before fees) based on how close you are to the stage. In the 100s section, tickets run between $59.95 and $82.25 (before fees) based on the same factors.

Lastly, seats in the 200s section are priced between $49.95 and $56.25 (before fees). The password-protected presale kicks off on March 12. The general onsale date starts on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Kid Cudi 2024 Tour Dates: Insano World Tour

06/28/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +^

06/30/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +^

07/03/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +*

07/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*

07/06/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena +*

07/09/2024 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena +*

07/11/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena +*

07/13/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena +*

07/14/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center +*

07/17/2024 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center +^

07/19/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +^

07/20/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +^

07/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +^

07/24/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden +^

07/27/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena +*

07/28/2024 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena +*

07/31/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse +*#!

08/02/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center +*#!

08/04/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center +*

08/07/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center +*

08/09/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +*

08/11/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +*

08/14/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +*

08/16/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +*

08/17/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena +*

08/20/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +*

08/22/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +*

08/24/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +*

08/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +*

08/28/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +^

08/30/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena +^

02/25/2025 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum +

02/27/2025 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena +

02/28/2025 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena +

03/02/2025 — Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA +

03/03/2025 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome +

03/05/2025 — Milan, Italy @ Forum Milano +

03/08/2025 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena +

03/09/2025 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena +

03/12/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena +

03/14/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena +

03/15/2025 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live +

03/18/2025 — London, UK @ The O2 +

+ with Pusha T

* with Earthgang

^ with Jaden

# with Chelsea Pastel

! with Siena Bella