Ice Spice has been crushing it with the brand collaborations lately by seizing opportunities that are perfectly suited to her. First, there was the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink from Dunkin; Her stage name alone already sounds like it could be on the Dunkin menu, and the opportunity to include the chain’s Munchkins donut holes in the drink was too spot-on to ignore (Ice’s fans are known as Munchkins).

Now, she has another hit, and this time, she’s capitalizing on her distinct hairstyle: In partnership with Chicago lifestyle brand Living Product, Ice Spice has released her own Chia Pet. It’s currently available to buy via Amazon and chia.com, and will also be on icespicemusic.com starting this Friday, November 24.

Chia’s product description reads:

“Calling all Munchkins! The Ice Spice Chia Pet® is here and ready to add some baddie energy to your home décor! The superstar rapper’s iconic style is on full display as a terra cotta home planter, complete with pink jacket and her signature diamond chain. Just spread the seeds, water, and watch her grow leafy green hair! The Ice Spice Chia Pet comes with one packet of Chia® seeds good for three plantings, a convenient plastic drip tray, and planting and care instructions for chart-topping growth within two weeks. The princess of rap is now the perfect gift for the hip hop or music fan in your life and can be washed and replanted indefinitely! “

The rapper said in a statement (as Complex notes), “Like my lyrics say, ‘I’m breakin’ records and I’m breakin’ news.’ I’m not sure who stole whose look, but I’m into it and am very excited about this fun partnership. Chia Pet is an iconic brand with a dope jingle — so we have that in common.”

JB Brode, the Owner/Founder of Living Product, also told Complex, “My manager Tara is such a beast. She connected us to help design merch for Ice Spice. Ideating around that led us to this lightbulb moment like, ‘Damn, an Ice Spice Chia Pet would be crazy.’ It started as just an idea for a graphic, but we knew that the idea deserved its own moment. We pitched it to Spice’s team, who graciously let us pursue the official collaboration with Chia, and many months and negotiations later, here we are. It’s been a very educational process for us and we are so happy to see it come to life. The commercial really brought it full circle for us. Our guys at Pio Mio Studios executed our vision perfectly and it tied everything together beautifully.”

There’s also a vintage-style, 30-second ad for the product, so check that out below.