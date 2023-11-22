Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have maximized the joint slayage this year. Back in April, the two released a remix of Ice’s “Princess Diana” from her debut EP, Like…?. Then in June, the two released “Barbie World,” their collaboration from the Barbie soundtrack.

“Barbie World” has since earned the ladies nominations for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Song Written For Visual Media” at the 2024 Grammys. Still, despite the song and its artists’ prolific presence, there are some people who still don’t know who they are.

Today (November 21), in an episode of Jeopardy, the song was and one of the rappers was used in a prompt on the show.

“Ice Spice and this singer whose fans are called Barbz are fittingly on the Barbie soundtrack with ‘Barbie World,'” read the prompt.

Of course, any Barb would instantly know that the answer is, in fact, Minaj, however, the contestant didn’t seem to be privy in Barb-speak.

The contestant answered, “Who is Aqua?” only to be corrected and told that the answer was Minaj. Though, the contestant wasn’t too far off. The song “Barbie World” features a prominent sample of Aqua’s hit single “Barbie Girl.”

But perhaps a Jeopardy shout-out is another feat the two rappers can add to their resume.

You can see the Jeopardy clip above.