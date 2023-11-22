Here Is Ice Spice’s ‘The Scarlet Tour’ Setlist

Ice Spice is currently opening for Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour, as she joined her last night for her first date at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

Fans can expect to catch Ice Spice at future shows, including stops like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Boston’s TD Garden, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more large-scale venues. She will also help close out the North American leg in Chicago on December 13, making it a special run. A complete list of Doja’s upcoming tour dates can be found here.

For those who are wondering what songs they’ll hear Ice Spice play as an opening act, we’ve got you covered. According to setlist.fm, she played several of her major hits, including “Bikini Bottom” and “Princess Diana,” some fun renditions of songs she’s featured on, and hidden gems for hardcore fans.

While it’s still up in the air as to whether her choices will vary, this should give a general idea of what songs to memorize.

Continue scrolling to view Ice Spice’s setlist from her Miami opening night on The Scarlet Tour.

1. “Deli”

2. “Princess Diana”

3. “Gangsta Boo”

4. “Butterfly Ku”

5. “Actin A Smoochie”

6. “On The Radar”

7. “Barbie World” (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua) (live debut)

8. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” (PinkPantheress)

9. “Bikini Bottom”

10. “In Ha Mood”

11. “Munch (Feelin’ U)”

