“Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X is walking on the heavenly path and ensuring that his ‘Satan Shoes‘ are far behind him. Instead, he’s putting his best foot forward with comfortable footwear for the rocky journey.

No, Lil Nas X isn’t rolling out another sneaker. Even if he were, we know, based on Nike’s response to the misguided backlash it received, they probably wouldn’t be open to the idea. No matter, Crocs has opened their designer studio up with open arms. So, how can you buy Lil Nas X’s mega crush clog with Crocs?

According to Crocs’ official website, Lil Nas X’s mega crush clog and the matching $20 5-pack Jibbitz charms (but note that the design does not accommodate charms being inserted into the shoe) are solely available online. Currently, only men’s and women’s sizing are up for grabs on the website. It doesn’t appear that a children’s option was ever listed.

The item retails for $110, well above the brand’s standard pricing model. However, the Lil Nas X’s mega crush clog has several design upgrades, including the inclusion of a faux-shearling exterior as well as a strap for added warmth and increased height of its platform. Just not as the item’s description lists; all finals are final and cannot be returned or exchanged.

Lil Nas X’s mega crush clog by Crocs and Jibbitz charms are available while supplies last. Find more information here.