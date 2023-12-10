In 2021, Lil Nas X released a limited-edition sneaker with the viral fashion company MSCHF. Dubbed the ‘Satan Shoes,’ it incorporated actual human blood into the design. Now the “Industry Baby” rapper left his devilish ways behind. Is his new collaboration with Crocs receiving a normal rollout, right? Wrong.

Although the comfort footwear item doesn’t involve blood, Lil Nas X was sure to insert his troll-like tendencies in its promotional video. On Saturday, December 9, he took to his official X page to upload a clip revealing the item. In the video, Lil Nas X makes a few unsubstantiated claims about the shoes’ capabilities.

The comedic infomercial promises that if the wearer is suffering from depression, physical attractiveness, and loneliness, all of these problems will go away once they slip into a pair of Lil Nas X’s Crocs. The wildest of the clip’s insertions was that it could somehow make owners heterosexual if they weren’t already.

Lil Nas X’s fans got a kick out of the video and joined in on the joke with replies. View a few of their responses below.

Lil Nas X’s mega crush clog Crocs retails for $110 and are available for purchase now. You can find more information here.