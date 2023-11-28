How To Buy Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2.0 Eau De Parfum’ Spray

Black Friday 2023 turned out to be a bust across several industries. Many brands failed to deliver on their promise of killer sales. Folks are still searching for holiday gifts. But Nicki Minaj was sure to have something in the pipeline.

With Pink Friday 2, slated to hit streaming services next month, the “Bahm Bahm” rapper is playing up the nostalgic nature of her forthcoming album’s title. On Sunday, November 26, Minaj brought back another stocking stuffer staple from her past. “It’s official,” she wrote in a post on her official Instagram page. “My brand new fragrance #PinkFriday2 is now 🎀💜🦄.”

Here’s how to buy Minaj’s Pink Friday 2.0 Eau De Parfum spray: The follow-up to her original 2012 Pink Friday scent is exclusively available in JCPenny stores and on its official website. On the landing page, the fragrance notes are described as having nectarine, pineapple, and solar bloom top notes. Then, there are orange flower petals, pink mimosa, and damask rose hearts. However, the base notes are amber, tonka bean, and sexy mus.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2.0 Eau De Parfum spray is offered in two sizes. The larger size, 1.7-ounce, retails for $49 and comes in a custom-crafted bottle, which mirrors a look from Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” video. The second option is a 0.33-ounce travel size. The large size is currently marked as out of stock, but the website allows visitors to sign up for a restock alert. Find more information here.

In January 2024, the Pink Friday press-on nails will be available for purchase.