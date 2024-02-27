21 Savage announced today (February 27) that he’s going on a tour in support of American Dream later this year. The tour, which will be his first solo trek of North America in five years, starts in a couple months. Ahead of then, here’s what to know about buying tickets.

How To Buy Tickets For 21 Savage’s American Dream Tour

General ticket sales start on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, via Live Nation. Before that, there will be an artist presale, beginning February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

21 Savage 2024 Tour Dates: American Dream Tour

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

05/05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

05/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

05/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

05/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

06/05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre