21 Savage announced today (February 27) that he’s going on a tour in support of American Dream later this year. The tour, which will be his first solo trek of North America in five years, starts in a couple months. Ahead of then, here’s what to know about buying tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For 21 Savage’s American Dream Tour
General ticket sales start on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time, via Live Nation. Before that, there will be an artist presale, beginning February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
21 Savage 2024 Tour Dates: American Dream Tour
05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
05/05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
05/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
05/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
05/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
06/05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre