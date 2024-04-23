If that sounds cool, here’s what to know about getting tickets.

Coachella is officially over, but all that means is that festival season has just begun. It’s still early in the year and there are plenty of major events yet to come. That includes San Francisco favorite Outside Lands, which hits Golden Gate Park from August 9 to 11. The lineup was announced today (April 23) and it features Tyler The Creator , The Killers, Post Malone (performing a “special country set”), Sturgill Simpson, and more.

How To Buy Tickets For Outside Lands Festival 2024

Tickets go on sale starting on April 24 at 10 a.m. PT. As for pricing, 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets go for $715 plus fees, and 3-Day VIP tickets cost $1,075 plus fees. If that sounds like a lot at once, payment plans are available, starting at $99 down for GA, $159 down for GA+, and $199 down for VIP.

Visit the Outside Lands website for more information. The site includes a handy chart that breaks down the perks that come with each tier of ticket, making it easier to choose the right option for you.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, the lineup also features The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Kaytranada, Jungle, Chappell Roan, Tyla, Slowdive, Idris Elba, The Last Dinner Party, Victoria Monét, and others.