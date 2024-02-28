Jack Harlow announced that he’s giving back to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky in another very special way. Today (February 28), the rapper announced that he will be hosting the first-ever Gazebo Festival there on May 25 and 26. And for the festival’s debut year, Harlow is bringing a killer lineup of performers along with him.
Harlow and SZA are set as the headliners. They will also be joined by James Blake (DJ set), Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Majid Jordan, Slum Village, Veeze, Dahi, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, Rich Homie Quan, BNYX, James Savage, Karrahbooo, and Malcolm Todd.
For those looking to go to Gazebo Festival, here’s what to know about securing tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Gazebo Festival 2024
Right now, there is a presale sign-up open for Gazebo Festival, with the sale taking place on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Passes will then open to the public for the general sale on Friday, March 8 at the same time. The two-day General Admission pass is $255, with a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sale going to the Jack Harlow Foundation.
Additional information about Gazebo Festival 2024, including about the presale registration, can be found on their website.
