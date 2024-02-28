jack harlow
When Do Gazebo Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

The latest rapper to start his own festival is Jack Harlow, who is bringing the Gazebo Festival to his hometown. Headlined by himself and SZA, the Gazebo Festival will come to Louisville’s Waterfront Park on May 25 and 26. The festival’s name takes inspiration from Jack’s first album and features performers Amaarae, BNYX, Channel Tres, Dahi, James Blake, James Savage, Jordan Ward, Karrahbooo, Majid Jordan, Malcolm Todd, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Ravyn Lenae, Rich Homie Quan, Slum Village, Veeze, and Vince Staples.

When Do Gazebo Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets go on sale on March 8 at 10 a.m. ET, with general admission tickets starting at $255. A pre-sale starts March 6 at 10 a.m. You can find more information on the festival website, gazebofest.com.

Harlow joins a growing list of artists with their own festivals, which includes both established names like The Roots’ Roots Picnic and Pharrell’s Something In The Water, and younger artists like Post Malone’s Posty Fest and Tyler The Creator’s industry high watermark, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Where Jack will land on that continuum remains to be seen but the lineup he’s put together is a strong start. You can check out the flyer below.

Gazebo Festival 2024 Lineup poster
Gazebo Festival

