Janet Jackson will continue her Together Again tour this year. The star recently unveiled some new dates which will kick off on June 4th in Palm Desert, California, and run until the end of July. Nelly will also be opening for her.
For those interested in going, here’s what to know about getting tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ Tour In 2024
Tickets for Janet Jackson‘s Together Again tour will be available starting in a presale on Ticketmaster, which opens tomorrow (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time.
If you happen to miss the early ticket sale, they will open to the public on Friday, January 19.
Before Janet does her summer North American run, she is also set to play shows in Japan and the Bahamas.
Below, find a complete list of Jackson’s new dates. For more information, visit her official website.
06/04 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
06/06 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
06/09 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
06/11 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
06/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
06/18 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/29 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
07/02 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/05 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/06 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/14 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/16 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/18 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
07/20 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/25 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
07/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center