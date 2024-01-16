For those interested in going, here’s what to know about getting tickets.

Janet Jackson will continue her Together Again tour this year. The star recently unveiled some new dates which will kick off on June 4th in Palm Desert, California, and run until the end of July. Nelly will also be opening for her.

How To Buy Tickets For Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ Tour In 2024

Tickets for Janet Jackson‘s Together Again tour will be available starting in a presale on Ticketmaster, which opens tomorrow (January 17) at 10 a.m. local time.

If you happen to miss the early ticket sale, they will open to the public on Friday, January 19.

Before Janet does her summer North American run, she is also set to play shows in Japan and the Bahamas.

Below, find a complete list of Jackson’s new dates. For more information, visit her official website.

06/04 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

06/06 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

06/09 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

06/11 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

06/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/18 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

06/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/29 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

07/02 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/05 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/06 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/09 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/14 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/16 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/18 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

07/20 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

07/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/25 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

07/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center