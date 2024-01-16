When Do Tickets For Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ 2024 Tour Come Out?

While two very different stars were the talk of 2023, one of the pop pillars on which both built their global success quietly had a pretty impressive run of her own. Janet Jackson‘s Together Again tour, which ran for 36 sold-out shows last year, became the highest-selling tour of her career. Today, she announced that she’s added another 35 dates for this summer, hitting arenas and amphitheaters across North America.
The tour coincides with milestones for some of her most beloved albums, including 35 years of Rhythm Nation, 30 years of Janet, and 25 of The Velvet Rope. The pop standard-setter launches her 2024 campaign on June 4 in Palm Desert, California, and runs through July 30 in Phoenix, Arizona.
When Do Tickets For Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour Come Out?
Tickets will be available starting with presales that start on Wednesday, January 17th at 10 AM local time. General onsale begins Friday, January 19th at 10 AM local time. You can visit LiveNation.com for more details.
2024 Together Again Tour Dates
03/08 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
03/09 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
03/10 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
03/13 – Quezon City, PH @ SMART Araneta Coliseum- Araneta Center Cubao
03/16 – Nagoya, JP @ ポートメッセなごや
03/17 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka-Jo Hal
03/20 – Yokohama, JP @ Kアリーナ横浜(建設中)
04/27 – Paradise Island, BS @ Atlantis Bahamas
06/04 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena *
06/06 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *
06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *
06/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
06/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
06/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
06/18 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
06/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *
06/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
06/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
06/29 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre *
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
07/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *
07/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *
07/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
07/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
07/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *
07/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *
07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
07/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
07/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre *
07/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *
07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
07/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
07/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *
07/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
07/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
* with Nelly