When Do Tickets For Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ 2024 Tour Come Out?

While two very different stars were the talk of 2023, one of the pop pillars on which both built their global success quietly had a pretty impressive run of her own. Janet Jackson‘s Together Again tour, which ran for 36 sold-out shows last year, became the highest-selling tour of her career. Today, she announced that she’s added another 35 dates for this summer, hitting arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

The tour coincides with milestones for some of her most beloved albums, including 35 years of Rhythm Nation, 30 years of Janet, and 25 of The Velvet Rope. The pop standard-setter launches her 2024 campaign on June 4 in Palm Desert, California, and runs through July 30 in Phoenix, Arizona.