Bad Bunny‘s new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, continues to dominate the charts. And with the release of the album, fans are anxious to get their hands on tickets for Benito’s upcoming Most Wanted Tour.
Today (October 25), tickets for the tour have gone on sale by way of an exclusive pre-sale through Ticketmaster by way of its official Verified Fan Registration. General on-sale is expected to begin at a later time today. However, given recent Ticketmaster fiascos ahead of tours for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, fans are worried that they may not be able to get tickets for the Most Wanted Tour.
Luckily, fans will have other opportunities to purchase tickets.
If fans did not receive a pre-sale code for the Most Wanted Tour, they can purchase tickets through secondary market platforms. Granted, this might not be the most ideal situation, but StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, MegaSeats, and TicketCity are options.
Of course, resellers are notorious for tacking on fees, but there are ways for fans to save a decent amount of money.
First-time Vivid Seat users can save $20 on orders over $200 using promo code NJ20. Those using TicketCity can save $15 on orders over $400 with promo code TCITYSAVE15.
And trust us, your orders on those resellers will reach that much.
You can see the list of dates for the Most Wanted Tour below.
02/21/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
02/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/28/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/01/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/05/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/23/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/06/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/17/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/20/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/22/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/24/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/30/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/03/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/10/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
05/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
05/17/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/24/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/25/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
05/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center