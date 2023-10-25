Bad Bunny‘s new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, continues to dominate the charts. And with the release of the album, fans are anxious to get their hands on tickets for Benito’s upcoming Most Wanted Tour.

Today (October 25), tickets for the tour have gone on sale by way of an exclusive pre-sale through Ticketmaster by way of its official Verified Fan Registration. General on-sale is expected to begin at a later time today. However, given recent Ticketmaster fiascos ahead of tours for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, fans are worried that they may not be able to get tickets for the Most Wanted Tour.

Luckily, fans will have other opportunities to purchase tickets.

If fans did not receive a pre-sale code for the Most Wanted Tour, they can purchase tickets through secondary market platforms. Granted, this might not be the most ideal situation, but StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, MegaSeats, and TicketCity are options.

Of course, resellers are notorious for tacking on fees, but there are ways for fans to save a decent amount of money.

First-time Vivid Seat users can save $20 on orders over $200 using promo code NJ20. Those using TicketCity can save $15 on orders over $400 with promo code TCITYSAVE15.

And trust us, your orders on those resellers will reach that much.

You can see the list of dates for the Most Wanted Tour below.

02/21/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/23/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/24/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/27/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/28/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/01/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/02/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/05/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/23/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/26/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/28/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/29/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/30/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/06/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/09/2024 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/12/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/13/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/17/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/19/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/20/2024 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/22/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/24/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/26/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/30/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/03/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

05/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/15/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/17/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/24/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/25/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

05/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center