How To Get Tickets For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film

Today (October 2) is a great day for Beyoncé fans: This morning, she announced that Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, a new Renaissaince World Tour concert movie that also includes portions of her Renaissance visual film and documentary-like segments, will be shown in movie theaters. So, now that that cat’s out of the bag, how do you get tickets?

The short answer is beyoncefilm.com. There, you’ll find links to get tickets via AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Regal, and Fandango. Tickets are on sale now, so just select your preferred theater/vendor and get yours. You might want to act quickly, though, as some fans are experiencing online queues while trying to get tickets.

Demand for Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie tickets causes AMC Theatres to put fans in a queue. pic.twitter.com/VaCXfAmSkD — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 2, 2023

The video description of the trailer’s YouTube upload reads, “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Check out the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé trailer above.