In a relatively short time, Cash App has become one of the most indispensable tools of the 21st century. In addition to letting users send and receive money and pay for goods without credit cards or cash, it’s also now the best way to buy tickets for shows thanks to a special presale for Drake and J. Cole’s upcoming It’s All A Blur — Big As The What Tour . Cash App Cardholders will have access to a special presale on November 15, giving them a chance to secure the coveted tickets before anyone else.

How To Use Cash App To Buy It’s All A Blur Tour Tickets

Starting at 11 am local time on November 15, Cash App Card users can visit the main tour site (drakerelated.com) and enter the first 9 digits of your Cash Card into the passcode box on the event page. Checkout using your Cash App Card, and that’s it. You must use the Cash App Card to take advantage, with a limit of 6 tickets per order. The presale ends at 10 pm on November 16, and only a limited number of tickets will be made available. For more information, you can visit Cash App’s event website here.

What Are Drake And J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? Tour Dates?

Check out the tour dates below:

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole