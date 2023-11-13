J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival 2024 lineup likely won’t arrive until late February, but it’s still a Cole World, as he and Drake announced their forthcoming It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? on Monday morning, November 13.
The 2024 tour follows Cole and Drake’s “First Person Shooter,” a track from Drake’s For All The Dogs album, went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Cole’s first-career No. 1 on the chart.
How To Buy Tickers To The It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?
As per press release, a presale for Cash App users is scheduled from Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. local time to Thursday, November 16, at 10 p.m. local time. According to the Cash App presale website, access will be granted to people who enter the first nine digits of their Cash App Card and use it to complete the purchase. The general public sale is slated for Friday, November 17, at 11 a.m. local time via drakereleated.com.
Find more information here, and check out the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? dates below.
01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +
01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +
02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~
03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~
+ Rescheduled dates
~ Without J. Cole