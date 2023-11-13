How To Buy Tickers To The It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?

As per press release, a presale for Cash App users is scheduled from Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. local time to Thursday, November 16, at 10 p.m. local time. According to the Cash App presale website, access will be granted to people who enter the first nine digits of their Cash App Card and use it to complete the purchase. The general public sale is slated for Friday, November 17, at 11 a.m. local time via drakereleated.com.

Find more information here, and check out the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? dates below.

01/18/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

01/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

01/22/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

01/25/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

01/29/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +

01/30/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/02/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/07/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/08/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

02/12/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/16/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/20/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

02/21/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/24/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/27/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/02/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/05/2024 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/10/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

03/14/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

03/18/2024 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

03/23/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

03/27/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole