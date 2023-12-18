How To Watch Jack Harlow’s ‘No Place Like Home’ VR Concert

Jack Harlow is bringing it back home — and this time, he’s taking us with him for the full experience. Back in November, Harlow returned to his home state of Kentucky to kick off his third annual No Place Like Home Tour, during which he performs in various venues across the state. During the final show in Lexington, footage was captured as Harlow performed at Rupp Arena, to later be used in a special concert film and documentary.

On January 4, 2024, fans will be able to tune into Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert through the Metaverse. On that day, fans can watch the concert film, and get an intimate look at the making of the tour, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Using the Meta Quest VR headset, fans will be able to get a full, first-person experience of the concert.

“At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen. I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did,” Harlow said in a statement. “Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”

Those who aren’t able to tune into the live premiere will be able to replay the concert until January 25.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.