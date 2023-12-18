When Does Jack Harlow’s ‘No Place Like Home’ VR Concert Come Out?

In the last month or so, Jack Harlow has dropped two new singles: “Lovin’ On Me,” which reset expectations after the introspective Jackman, and “Stop Giving Me Advice” with British rapper Dave, shrugging off commenters whose input overlooks the hard work he’s put in to get to this level.

Jack’s also been on his No Place Like Home tour, hitting arenas across his home state, Kentucky. There’s good news for all those who don’t live in the state, though: Jack is giving fans a chance to experience the concert just like they were there, courtesy of Meta. On Thursday, January 4 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, No Place Like Home: A VR Concert will premiere on Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley. Using a Meta Quest headset, fans can watch the show and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

In a press release, Jack explained the movtivation behind the tour and turning it into a VR experience. “At some point last year I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen,” he said. “I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did: Six shows in different towns across the state, with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”

No Place Like Home: A VR Concert launches on Meta Horizon Worlds 1/4/2024 at 5 PM PT.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.