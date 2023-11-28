Here’s Jack Harlow’s ‘No Place Like Home Tour’ Setlist

Jack Harlow didn’t exactly win over Ford Field attendees when he performed at the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game. But reviews for the “Lovin’ On Me” rapper’s standalone show are off the charts. Harlow’s No Place Like Home Tour started as a love letter to his Kentucky roots, with stops only in the state’s borders. Now it’s evolved into a display of his homefield advantage.

The six-date tour kicked off on November 24 in Owensboro at the Owensboro Sports Center. With only a few stops remaining, the opportunity to see Harlow before year’s end. View Harlow’s No Place Like Home Tour setlist, according to Setlist.Fm, and the remaining tour dates below.