How To Watch Russ’ ‘Santiago’ Short Film

Album release rollouts continue to expand further into film. Visual albums are no longer the big hooray they were just five years ago. Artists such as Travis Scott and Mitski are curating theatrical experiences for their supporters to enjoy. “Put You On Game” rapper Russ is the latest to craft a cinematic picture around his latest work.

On September 45 and 25, Russ’ short film, Santiago, will show at select movie theaters across the US and UK. Here’s how to watch the picture. In a post on Russ’ official Instagram page, he shared the work’s poster listing over 80 theater locations. The 18-minute short will be shown at AMC, Regal, and Odeon facilities.

Santiago’s trailer beautifully depicts the entertainer fighting through different stages of his superstar life. “When you’re chasing the wrong thing, your whole world collapses,” narrates Russ as his song “The Wind” from the album softly plays between his speech. “There comes a time when you have to confront the source of all your darkness… Taking you on a journey to hopefully find the truth.”

The film’s description reads, “This is a snapshot of what was going on internally that inspired this album. I aimed to take viewers into the depths of my soul and mind to help better understand what this album is truly about.”

In the caption of Russ’ social media upload, he revealed his plans to expand its run. “We tried to get other territories of the world, but full transparency, they didn’t believe in the vision and said we have to prove ourselves, so here we go,” wrote Russ.

For those skeptical about the short run time, Russ took to X (formerly Twitter) to let potential viewers know that it’s still a rich story being told.

Watch the full trailer for Santiago, the short film above. For tickets and location information, you can find more information here.