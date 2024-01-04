How To Watch T-Pain’s ‘On Top Of The Covers’ Live Show

Last month, T-Pain released a live album of his On Top Of The Covers record, which coincided with his set at Los Angeles’ The Sun Rose, according to Complex.

The album includes stripped-down performances of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life,” Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” and many more.

For those who are looking to watch T-Pain’s show from The Sun Rose, it is currently available on YouTube.

“I’m so excited for the world to hear and see this,” T-Pain said. “Since it’s the gift-giving time of year, I decided to release the full performance. Let’s keep the good times rolling in to 2024!”

“For all the people who wanted an album of me singing live, this is my holiday gift to you,” he added on Instagram. “For the Tiny Desk & Masked Singer fans & everyone in between, you ain’t heard nothing yet.”

In case anyone might have missed it, T-Pain previously competed on The Masked Singer. Given he had been known for Aut-Tune usage in his music, his real (and extremely talented) vocals shocked both the judges and viewers. Now, he’s continuing to show them off.

Check out T-Pain’s performance from The Sun Rose above.