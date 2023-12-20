T-Pain had a nice 2023, headlined by his new covers album, On Top Of The Covers. Now his 2024 is starting to take shape: Resorts World and Zouk Group announced yesterday (December 19) that T-Pain will headline a new residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

Based on the dates announced so far, it appears T-Pain’s appearances will be relatively infrequent and spread out, at least compared so some other Vegas residencies: He currently has one show each scheduled for February, April, May, and July.

T-Pain said in a statement (as KSNV News 3 Las Vegas notes), “2024 is going to be a great year. I’ve been fortunate to have an amazing career and I’ve always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I’ve got some special surprises up my sleeve, so Vegas: let’s turn up!”

Joe Lopez, vice president of Zouk Group Las Vegas, also noted, “We are excited to start the year on such a high note by bringing an artist of T-Pain’s caliber to our venues.”

T-Pain shared an announcement video as well:

More information about tickets can be found here.

Check out the full list of announced dates so far below.

02/08/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk Nightclub

04/20/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk Nightclub

05/26/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Ayu Dayclub

07/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk Nightclub