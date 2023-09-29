How Was Tupac Killed?

Tupic‘s 1996 murder remains one of the most-discussed deaths in hip-hop, as it remains unsolved. Earlier this year, though, an investigation was opened again, and today (September 29), a suspect by the name of Duane “Keefe D” Davis has reportedly been taken into custody.

Though the rapper was killed in 1996, the story begins well before that. On November 30, 1994, Tupac was shot five times during a robbery at Quad Studios in Times Square, but he survived. Then, on September 7, 1996, he was leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas strip. He was shot multiple times in a drive-by and taken to the hospital, and subsequently died on September 13.

About the arrest made today, retired Los Angeles police detective Greg Kading who investigated the case and wrote a book about it, said, “People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.” He said Davis’ book gave “Las Vegas the ammunition and the leverage to move forward. Prior to Keefe D’s public declarations, the cases were unprosecutable as they stood… He put himself squarely in the middle of the conspiracy. He had acquired the gun, he had given the gun to the shooter and he had been present in the vehicle when they hunted down and located both Tupac and Suge [Knight].”