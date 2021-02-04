Back in October, Ice Cube caught a lot of heat for working with the Trump administration. The rapper was hoping to discuss his initiative, Contract For Black America, which aims to foster equity for Black Americans through spending, social programs, prison reform, and more. Though his work with the Trump didn’t pan out, Cube plans on continuing to talk with the Biden administration to bring his vision to reality.

The rapper recently sat down with MAJIC 107.9’s Ryan Cameron Uncensored show, where he revealed his plans. Apparently, Biden’s team has already reached out to Cube and he hopes to schedule a meeting with them some time this month.

During his conversation with Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Cube addressed his stance on the state of the country and the importance for the Biden administration to take measurable actions towards a better future for Black Americans:

“I know this new administration is really into helping all minorities, but I believe Black people in this country are in a unique position. There needs to be things as far as specialty programs. You know me, I’m all about reparations. It seems like a bad word to this administration but we gotta change that. We gotta have them speaking about reparations and add some fairness to this system. […] At the end of the day, whether a Democrat or a Republican is in the White House, they’re still not looking at our agenda in the right way. It really don’t matter. We still gotta get them to acknowledge and remedy the situation. Right now, everybody likes to acknowledge but they don’t do what it takes to remedy the situation.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cube clarified what he means by “reparations.” To him, giving Black people money directly would be the best solution, but there are also other options. Reparations can come in the form of tax breaks, governmental programs, and grants. “I feel like there’s a lot of symbolism going around, but there’s not a log of tangibles going around,” he said. “It’s up to us to say, that’s a nice gesture, but in America you need cash. That’s just it. I don’t care what you doing, I don’t care how you cut it. You could be the nicest person in the world, most civil person in the world, if you ain’t got no cash in America, you’re not going to get too far. That’s just how the system is built. That’s what we need to progress.”

Listen to Cube’s full interview here.