Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Has Some Thoughts About Being Called A ‘Nepotism Baby’

The debate about so-called “nepotism babies” is all the rage this week after a New York magazine feature detailing the current crop of kids in showbiz with famous parents. Of course, this is nothing new; most of “New Hollywood” when I was a kid in the ’90s consisted of the children of actors my parents grew up watching. But since this is the internet, and nobody remembers anything that happened more than 18 months ago — this holds up, feel free to test it — here we are, talking about a new generation of stars entering their families’ business.

One of the stars who was named in the article weighed in on the debate, offering a nuanced perspective a far cry from his observations about his favorite NBA team and taking “both sides” into consideration. O’Shea Jackson Jr., who is not only named after his father Ice Cube but also actually played him in Straight Outta Compton, noted on Twitter how it was a combination of his father’s advice and his own hard work that got him to where he is in his career as a respected and prolific actor (not a rapper, as his dad started out).

“My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in Straight Outta Compton,” he wrote. “I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career. I had to get my ass up and make it work. From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours. Even leaving HIS agency and goin to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive.”

However, he admitted his dad did give him the support system he needed to be able to make those moves. “But none of that. NONE. OF. THAT. Happens that way without the love of my father. The work he put in to get us to a place of opportunity. And for me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and I use his teachings daily.”

The 31-year-old Ice Cube doppelganger has appeared in a number of buzzy films and TV shows over the course of his career including Ingrid Goes West with Aubrey Plaza, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he’ll be appearing in next year’s internet-anticipated action comedy Cocaine Bear. Meanwhile, Ice Cube just put out his second studio album as part of the California supercrew Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too Short.