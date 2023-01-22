A group of Ice Spice doppelgangers was recently seen dancing around Times Square. The hilarious stunt was presumably to help promote her recently released debut EP Like…?, which was released this past Friday (January 20). The red, curly-headed dancers caused a flurry on social media, and judging by the response, it seems like the gag worked in Ice Spice’s favor.

The 23-year-old viral hitmaker’s new project featured a collection of some of her recent chart-topping hits, such as “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood.” Also, the EP includes some new tracks, namely “Princess Diana,” which has quickly become a fan favorite, as well as “Actin A Smoochie” and “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay.

This new project has seemingly set the Bronx rapper up for success. It will be exciting to see where she goes from here.

Outside of music, Ice Spice is one of the prominent artists that have been tapped to be a part of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Migos rapper Offset, his son Kody, and model Devon Aoki are expected to be included in the campaign.

The “Park Trail” line will feature gender-neutral performance apparel pieces, including sequined jackets, faux fur coats, canvas tracksuits, performance tights, hoodies, sweaters, and sweatshirts in forest green, lime green, cream white, indigo orange, purple, and a camouflage print.

In a statement released by the company, the new line is described as a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.”

The collection will be available online and in Adidas stores starting February 9 and in select retailers globally on February 10.