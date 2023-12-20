A dedicated Ice Spice fan went all out. In a video shared to TikTok, a man is seen sitting at a barber shop, getting his hair touched up. On his head, his natural hair on the side was shaved, and Ice’s face was drawn in. Also on the side of his head is an arrangement of red hair, shaped in Ice’s signature curls.

Of course, Ice has always gotta rock some jewelry, so the replica is rocking some purple rhinestones.

At the time of writing, Ice has not commented directly on the haircut, nor has the original poster offered any additional context.

Thats not even Ice Spice 😭 the hair, yes. the face? Nope. https://t.co/X6uHZBqjTl — Jacky (@jcksnjhn) December 20, 2023

But of course, Ice has learned that this is something that comes within the territory of global stardom. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she revealed that her instant fame came as a surprise to her initially.

“I’m shocked that everybody be f*cking with me and sh*t,” she said. However, she noted that this is something she will have to get used to. “I really don’t see it happening no other way,”

At the upcoming 2024 Grammys, Ice is nominated for four awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media with “Barbie World” featuring Nicki Minaj, as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Taylor Swift for “Karma” — and of course, the coveted Best New Artist award.

You can see a clip of the fabulous Ice Spice haircut above.